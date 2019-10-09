Musician Kevin Griffin drops by the Morning News desk and Performs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Kevin Griffin joins the Morning News team and discusses his new album.

The Better Than Ezra frontman, award-winning songwriter, and Pilgrimage Festival co-founder, Kevin Griffin, has added yet another persona to his resume: solo troubadour.

Three decades into an illustrious and multifaceted career, Griffin decided to write and record his first full-length solo album, "Anywhere You Go."

Buoyed by minimal production, sweeping vocal harmonies, and narrative lyricism, he’s penned some of his most intimate, inimitable, and irresistible tunes on his October 4 released album.



Kevin Griffin performs "Someone Tonight" off his new album.

Join Griffin at the City Winery tonight, and visit www.kevingriffinmusic.com to stay tuned for new music, ticket information, as well as a complete list of upcoming tour dates.