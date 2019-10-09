Midday Fix: Simple French Omelette

Marc Sievers, Cookbook Author & Entertaining Expert
Instagram: @marcjsievers
YouTube: @marcjsievers
New cookbook: French Omelettes—Your New House Meal
Event:
Williams-Sonoma Lincoln Park cookbook signing:
November 9th from 1:00 p.m.-4:00 p.m.
1550 N. Fremont St., Chicago, IL 60642
Recipes:
Simple French Omelette
Ingredients (makes 1 omelette, multiply recipe as needed)
- Eggs – 2, extra-large, at room temperature, as fresh as possible
- Sea Salt – ¼ teaspoon
- Black Pepper – ¼ teaspoon, freshly cracked
- Butter – 1 tablespoon, unsalted, at room temperature
Directions
- In a small bowl, beat the eggs, salt, and pepper until the yolks and whites are fully incorporated.
- Place a 10-inch non-stick frying pan over high heat. Allow the pan to get very hot, but not smoking.
- Add the butter and swirl it around to evenly coat the bottom and sides of the pan. Once the butter is completely melted and the foam has started to subside, pour the eggs into the center of the butter (be careful to not let the butter turn brown).
- Allow the eggs to sit for just a 5 - 10 seconds before you begin swirling the pan over the heat, until the edges just start to cook and the center of the eggs begin to bubble.
- Continue the swirling motion for another 5 - 10 seconds. Once the eggs begin to set and there is just a little bit of wetness in the center, jerk the pan several times back and forth in order to fold the eggs onto itself. The finished omelette will end up in the far lip of the pan.
- Grasp the handle of the pan from underneath and rest the far lip of the pan (where the omelette has formed) slightly off-center onto the bottom of a dinner plate.
- Gently turn the pan upside down over the plate. The omelette will then drop into position.
- Garnish with fresh chives and serve.
Fine Herb French Omelette
Ingredients (makes 1 omelette, multiply recipe as needed)
- Eggs – 2, extra-large, at room temperature
- Sea Salt – ¼ teaspoon
- Black Pepper – ¼ teaspoon, freshly cracked
- Dill – ¾ teaspoon, finely minced
- Tarragon - ¾ teaspoon, finely minced
- Chives - ¾ teaspoon, finely minced
- Parsley – ¾ teaspoon, finely minced, Italian flat leaf variety
- Butter – 1 tablespoon, unsalted
Directions
- In a small bowl, beat the eggs, salt, pepper and fresh herbs until the yolks and whites are fully incorporated.
- Place a 10-inch non-stick frying pan over high heat. Allow the pan to get very hot, but not smoking.
- Add the butter and swirl it around to evenly coat the bottom and sides of the pan. Once the butter is completely melted and the foam has started to subside, pour the eggs into the center of the butter (be careful to not let the butter turn brown).
- Allow the eggs to sit for just a 5 - 10 seconds before you begin swirling the pan over the heat, until the edges just start to cook and the center of the eggs begin to bubble.
- Continue the swirling motion for another 5 - 10 seconds. Once the eggs begin to set and there is just a little bit of wetness in the center, jerk the pan several times back and forth in order to fold the eggs onto itself. The finished omelette will end up in the far lip of the pan.
- Grasp the handle of the pan from underneath and rest the far lip of the pan (where the omelette has formed) slightly off-center onto the bottom of a dinner plate.
- Gently turn the pan upside down over the plate. The omelette will then drop into position.
- Garnish with more salt, pepper and fresh herbs and serve.