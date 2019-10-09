Man had tweezer lodged inside him for years

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Doctors in Saudi Arabia removed 3-inch tweezers from a 22-year-old man's urethra, which had been lodged inside for years.

The tweezers had been open and inside for four years, but the man never had any problems urinating and tests showed that he was physically fine, doctors said.

An X-ray revealed the foreign object was lodged lengthwise in the patient’s urethra, with the tips embedded in the flesh, according to the New York Post.

Doctors had to close the tweezers before removing them.

They sent the man home and recommended he get psychiatric evaluations to make sure there were no repeat occurrences, but the man refused.