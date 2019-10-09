× Man, 30, stabbed outside 7-Eleven in Loop

CHICAGO — A man was stabbed several times overnight in an attack outside a 7-Eleven in the Loop.

The incident happened just after 12 a.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of North State.

Police said a 30-year-old man got into an altercation with three other men outside the store, leading to one of them displaying a knife and stabbing the victim in the back.

The victim was transported to Northwestern Hospital in stable condition. Officials said he is known to police.

No one is in custody. Police have not released a description of the offenders at this time.

Area Central detectives are investigating.