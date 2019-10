CHICAGO — Two Chicago icons are coming together: The Wrigley Building and Lou Malnati’s.

Lou Malnati’s Pizzeria will open a location inside the Wrigley Building at 410 North Michigan Avenue on Tuesday October 15.

It will be open for dinner only for the first two weeks and then open for lunch and dinner after that. It will have dine-in and carry-out service, along with delivery and catering services.