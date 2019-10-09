Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Joe Girardi was spotted leaving Wrigley Field Wednesday.

Girardi was at the Friendly Confines to talk to the Chicago Cubs about becoming the new manager.

Girardi is just one of several candidates for the job.

The team also plans to interview David Ross. First base coach Will Venable and bench coach Mark Loretta have already interviewed for the job.

The Cubs are searching for a successor to Joe Maddon, whose contract expired after Chicago missed the playoffs this year for the first time since 2014.

Loretta and Venable were part of Maddon's staff this season, and Ross works in the Cubs' front office.

Girardi, who turns 55 on Oct. 14, is a Peoria, Illinois, native and played college ball at Northwestern.

Girardi was voted NL Manager of the Year after he guided the Marlins to a 78-84 record in 2006 in his only season with the team. He also managed the New York Yankees for 10 seasons, winning the World Series in 2009. He was fired after New York went 91-71 in 2017.

Girardi also played in the majors for 15 years, batting .267 with 36 homers and 422 RBIs. He was selected by Chicago in the fifth round of the 1986 draft and made his big league debut with the Cubs in 1989.