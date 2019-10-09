Joe Biden says President Trump must be impeached

Posted 1:05 PM, October 9, 2019

Mark Wilson/Getty Images

ROCHESTER, N.H. — Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden is saying for the first time that President Donald Trump must be impeached for abusing the powers of his office to help his own reelection.

Biden made the remarks campaigning Wednesday in New Hampshire.

Biden said Trump is “shooting holes in the Constitution” by asking foreign powers to interfere in the 2020 election. Trump in a July phone call to Ukraine’s leader had asked for “a favor” of investigating Biden and his son, Hunter.

House Democrats have begun impeachment proceedings against Trump based on a rough transcript of the July 25 telephone call.

