Jared Wyllys talks about the Cubs and White Sox offseason on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - For a few different reasons, it's an important offseason both of Chicago's baseball teams.

Theo Epstein has to hire a manager and will try to find a way to rejuvenate this current run of the team so they might have compete again for a World Series title. Meanwhile, on the south side, Rick Hahn is looking for the right moves for the White Sox as they make the turn from rebuild to competition for a playoff spot in 2020.

Jared Wyllys of Sporting News and Forbes covered both teams in the 2019 season and he appeared on Sports Feed to discuss their offseasons ahead with Jarrett Payton. You can watch their segments in the video above or below.