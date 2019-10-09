× Frankfort youth hockey player recovering after suffering spinal cord injury

FRANKFORT, Ill. – A youth hockey player from Frankfort is recovering in Chicago after breaking two vertebrae in his spinal cord during a game.

Payton Bruns, a senior at Lincoln-Way East, broke his C5 and C6 vertebrae while going after a puck into the boards during a game on Sept. 29, according to the team’s Facebook page.

Bruns was taken to Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge where he underwent emergency surgery.

Vikings Youth Hockey have been posting daily updates on Facebook regarding Bruns’ condition, which has been improving as each day passes.

On Tuesday, the team announced Bruns was transferred from the ICU to Shirley Ryan Ability Lab in Chicago. He’s set to begin physical therapy and other actives on Wednesday.

To donate to his Go Fund Me, click here.