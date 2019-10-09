× Dunn and Satoransky trying to make their own contributions to the Bulls’ point guard group

CHICAGO – Who will start at point guard for the Bulls is quite a good question and one that doesn’t have an answer.

When will it? Who knows.

Right now there are three candidates for the position, starting with Kris Dunn, who has been with the franchise the last two seasons but maybe on the way out sooner than later. Newly signed Tomas Satoransky figures to make a strong push for it while Coby White will see increased time as his rookie season goes along.

Ryan Arcidiacono might even figure into the position as well, at least vying for some playing time during the season.

It figures to be an interesting decision for Jim Boylen, who is giving a few guys a crack at starting the first two games of the preseason. Dunn has the first against the Bucks on Monday night, with Satoransky getting the call Wednesday evening for the contest against the Pelicans.

For the latter, it’s not that uncomfortable of a situation since he did experience something a little similar in Washington last season. With the Wizards, he started 54 games while another 26 he came off the bench, scoring 8.9 points and dishing out five assists per game.

“Obviously I’m still trying to adapt to the lineups, trying to adapt to the guys. I think we’ve been playing very well in practice with each other. Now it’s up to us to step forward and play in the games like that,” said Satoransky, who had three assists, five steals, and seven rebounds in 22 minutes of action on Monday.

Dunn got the call to start that game and had 11 points with three assists and three steals. He’s in an unusual spot with someone signed and drafted to take the place that many thought would be his when he was acquired in the Jimmy Butler trade from Minnesota in 2017. But two so-so seasons have Dunn’s future with the franchise in limbo, but the guard said he’s in the right mindset coming into training camp and is ready to do his part.

“That’s what I took the summer for; to access. Like I said, I cleared my mind and it allowed me to be a better player for this team, and also a better teammate,” said Dunn. “I understand that, I know it’s a talented group, and I want to be apart of it.”

What role he’ll play in that, like the rest of the guys, is going to need a little time to figure out.