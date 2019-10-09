× CPD looking for 3 teens following Rogers Park home invasion

CHICAGO – Police are looking for three teens following a home invasion Tuesday night in Rogers Park.

Just after 10 p.m., police responded to an apartment in the 1300 block of W. Greenleaf Ave.

Police said a 22-year-old man was inside his apartment with a 20-year-old friend when they heard a knock at the door.

The 22-year-old stated he saw a male he knew so he opened the door. When the door was opened, the male and two other teens, who he did not recognize, forced their way into the apartment with a gun.

Police said the 20-year-old was pistol-whipped and had his backpack stolen. He was transported to Saint Francis for an injury to his head.

The 22-year-old told CPD he had hung out with one of the suspects in the past, but didn’t know his name or anything about him.

Police released the following descriptions of the suspects:

Suspect #1 is described as a Hispanic male, 17-19 years old, 5’7″-5’9″ with short black hair. No clothing description is available.

Suspect #2 is described as a black male, 17-20 years old, 5’10”- 6’1″. He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt. No other information is available.

Suspect #3 is described as a Hispanic male, 16-19 years old, 5’7″-5’9″, 140-150 lbs. He was also wearing a black hooded sweatshirt. No other information is available.

About an hour beforehand Tuesday, police said a 32-year-old woman was attacked during a home invasion in Lincoln Park.

At this point, police are investigating the Lincoln Park home invasion and this incident separately and could not confirm if they’re connected.