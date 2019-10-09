× Council committee approves Sunday liquor sales changes

CHICAGO — A City Council committee has endorsed a proposed ordinance that would allow about 75 more Chicago supermarkets to start selling liquor earlier on Sundays.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports the Committee on License and Consumer Protection approved the ordinance at the behest of 47th Ward Ald. Matt Martin.

The city code currently limits early-morning liquor sales to supermarkets with at least 10,000 square feet of space.

Smaller stores have to wait until 11 a.m. Sundays to start selling booze.

The new ordinance would allow stores with 5,000 square feet to start selling beer, wine and hard liquor at 8 a.m.

That will make it easier for those who want to tailgate, or enjoy a Mimosa or a bloody Mary with brunch.