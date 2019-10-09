City of Chicago releases Inspector General’s report on Laquan McDonald shooting

CHICAGO — Five years after a Chicago police officer shot and killed Laquan McDonald, the city Inspector General’s report has finally been released.

Just released Chicago Inspector General's report on shooting of #LaquanMcDonald determined officer Jason VanDyke lied during interviews: “VanDyke’s false reports, false statements and material omissions all served to exaggerate the threat McDonald posed” @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/vdomRZSHYh — Ben Bradley (@BenBradleyTV) October 9, 2019

Inspector General's report includes Officer Jason VanDyke's interview with IPRA 2 days after he shot & killed #LaquanMcDonald. VanDyke claimed McDonald was moving toward him: "I think he's going to try to take my life away from me." pic.twitter.com/LzBE9eB99V — Ben Bradley (@BenBradleyTV) October 9, 2019

During September’s City Council meeting, aldermen approved the release of the 2016 report by Inspector General Joseph Ferguson.

Ferguson’s report was critical of at least 10 officers involved in the McDonald matter and Deputy Chief David McNaughton. McNaughton retired only days before Ferguson’s report was officially delivered.

The initial police report following the shooting cleared officer Jason Van Dyke of any wrongdoing. He was later charged with murder after the dashcam video was released. Van Dyke was convicted, and is currently serving a 6 year and 9 month prison sentence.

