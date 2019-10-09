Additional fetal remains discovered in trunk of car belonging to late Indiana abortion doctor

Indiana authorities announced Wednesday additional fetal remains were found on the Illinois property of a late abortion doctor.

Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill said in a statement the latest remains were found “within the confines of additional personal properties associated with the late Dr. Ulrich Klopfer.”

Hill did not indicate specifically where the remains were found but a statement from Will County authorities said the additional remains were found in a vehicle owned by Klopfer and stored on a lot in Dolton.

“The Will County Sheriff’s Office was made aware that numerous vehicles and possibly other property owned by Dr. Klopfer were stored in an outdoor gated lot of a business located in Dolton, Illinois,” the statement said.

The sheriff’s office said they searched the eight vehicles and in a late 90’s Mercedes Benz found five plastic bags and one box that contained numerous medically preserved fetal remains.

Klopfer lived in Will County, Illinois and performed at his Fort Wayne, South Bend and Gary clinics. He passed away last month.

Relatives cleaning out Klopfer’s garage after his Sept. 3 death found more than 2,200 preserved fetal remains. Will County officials said that the fetal material was from abortions performed in 2000, 2001 and 2002 in Indiana. Those remains were transferred to the St. Joseph County coroner’s office.

The Will County Sheriff said the remains found in the car in Dolton “were preserved, packaged, and marked similarly to the previous fetal remains discovered at the Klopfer residence.”

Hill said in a statement Wednesday, “Today we were notified by authorities in Illinois that family members this morning found additional fetal remains as they continued to sort through the late doctor’s belongings. …. We have dispatched investigators to Illinois to gather facts, but we anticipate simply adding these remains into the protocol we have already set up for dealing with these disturbing circumstances.”

Hill also announced that his office has set up a phone number and email address for the specific use of anyone with possible connections to the fetal remains who may wish to inquire. The email address is questions@atg.in.gov, and the phone number is (317) 234-6663.