Zion Williamson set to take flight against Bulls

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - Bulls fans lottery dreams may not have come true, but they will get a chance to see Zion Williamson play in Chicago Wednesday night.

Williamson lived up to the hype in his preseason debut. His numbers were pedestrian - 27 minutes, 16 points and seven boards, but the wow factor was there.

"I played against him in high school so I've already seen it," explained Bulls rookie guard Coby White. "He's powerful, strong and he's big. He's rare. He's a rare breed."

"He's had this hype since pretty much he was in high school. He has a lot of people around him who boost his head up, but from the outside looking in, I think he has his head on right," noted fellow Duke alumni Wendell Carter Jr. "He knows exactly what he needs to do."

"Phenoms like him help us all. They help the whole league," remarked Bulls head coach Jim Boylen. "I just like the spirit he plays with. The energy he brings. He seemed to enjoy when his teammates had success. He plays with some emotion. I like guys like that. He brings juice to the building. I heard he practices hard. I heard he works hard. You've got to love those kind of guys. I haven't seen a whole bunch of them yet, but he's playing a lot of 4, which to me is what he is. He's a 4 who could probably guard everybody. He's a 4 who can handle the ball. He's a 4 who can help you win in a lot of different ways."

Carter likely won't suit up against Williamson. He is listed as doubtful, still recovering from a bruised tailbone that kept him out of practice Tuesday.