Woman hospitalized after escaping possible Lincoln Park home invasion

CHICAGO — A woman was hospitalized after escaping a possible Lincoln Park home invasion.

Around 9 p.m. Tuesday, a woman was found by her neighbors handcuffed with tape on her mouth and neck on the 400 block of West Fullerton Parkway. The woman, whose age is unknown, burst into her neighbors' apartment after she said someone came into her apartment asking her where the money was.

The woman was able to escape and was hospitalized for minor injuries.

No one has been taken into custody.

The incident is under investigation.