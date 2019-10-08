Swastika painted on Northwest Side family’s garage

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Anti-Semitic graffiti was written on a Northwest Side family’s garage.

A swastika and the word “Nazi” was written on a garage on the 3200 block of North Kenneth Avenue. Police said they got a call around 7 a.m. Tuesday morning about the vandalism.

The people who live in the house did not answer the door when WGN arrived Tuesday evening. However, neighbors said the owner of the building is Jewish.

Police are not yet calling the incident a hate crime.

The incident is under investigation.

Yom Kippur, a Jewish High Holy Day, started Tuesday.