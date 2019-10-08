Still flooding on-going, but Chicago-area rivers nearly steady or slowly falling  

Tuesday Chicago-area rivers have leveled-off and most are in a falling mode. Moderate flooding continues to be reported/forecast on segments of the Rock River at Rockton, Latham Park and Byron, the Pecatonica River at Shirland, and the Fox River at Algonquin. Minor flooding at Montgomery on the Fox, Russell and Gurnee on the Des Plaines and LaSalle on the Illinois River. Several Flood Advisories for near bankfull conditions also exist.

Rivers under Flood Warnings/Advisories are depicted in green on the headlined map.

The latest Hydrologic River Stage/Flood Forecast Summary issued by the Chicago National Weather Service follows:

Hydrologic Summary
National Weather Service Chicago/Romeoville IL
730 AM CDT Tue Oct 8 2019

Location             Flood    Stage  Time      24-hr  Flood
                     Stage    Today            Change Forecast

North Branch Chicago River
Chicago (Pulaski Road 18.0    11.86  07 AM Tue  -0.44



Des Plaines River
Russell                7.0     7.94  06 AM Tue  -0.33 MINOR
Gurnee                 7.0     7.89  06 AM Tue  -0.12 MINOR
Lincolnshire          12.5    11.83  07 AM Tue  -0.13 ADVISORY
Des Plaines           15.0    13.64  07 AM Tue  -0.22 ADVISORY
River Forest          16.0    10.36  07 AM Tue  -0.40
Riverside              7.5     5.27  07 AM Tue  -0.21

Fox River
Algonquin Lock & Dam t 9.5    10.72  06 AM Tue   0.05 MODERATE
Montgomery            13.0    13.44  06 AM Tue  -0.02 MINOR
Dayton                12.0    10.49  07 AM Tue  -0.30

East Branch Du Page River
Bolingbrook           19.5    15.78  06 AM Tue  -0.28

West Branch Du Page River
Warrenville           11.5     8.50  07 AM Tue  -0.26

Du Page River
Plainfield            12.0     7.99  07 AM Tue  -0.27
Shorewood              6.5     3.12  07 AM Tue  -0.32



Iroquois River
Rensselaer            12.0     4.17  06 AM Tue  -0.14
Foresman              18.0     5.78  07 AM Tue  -0.18
Chebanse              16.0     3.33  07 AM Tue  -0.19
Iroquois              18.0     5.46  07 AM Tue  -0.21

Sugar Creek
Milford               18.0     2.84  07 AM Tue  -0.02

Kankakee River
Dunns Bridge          10.0     4.33  07 AM Tue  -0.20
Kouts                 11.0     5.27  07 AM Tue  -0.20
Shelby                 10.5     6.37  07 AM Tue  -0.26
Momence                5.0     2.62  07 AM Tue  -0.16
Wilmington             6.5     2.05  07 AM Tue  -0.14

Thorn Creek
Thornton              10.0     3.48  06 AM Tue  -0.04



Little Calumet River
Dyer                  12.0     2.55  07 AM Tue  -0.14

Munster (H            12.0     6.42  07 AM Tue  -0.41
South Holland         16.5     7.10  07 AM Tue  -0.20

Mazon River
Coal City             12.0     2.10  07 AM Tue  -0.20

Vermilion River
Pontiac               14.0     2.79  07 AM Tue  -0.06
Leonore               16.0     4.59  07 AM Tue  -0.22

Upper Illinois River
Morris                16.0     7.12  07 AM Tue  -0.62
Ottawa               463.0   460.28  06 AM Tue  -0.15
La Salle              20.0    20.55  07 AM Tue  -0.64 MINOR

S Branch Kishwaukee River
De Kalb               10.0     4.72  07 AM Tue  -0.31

Kishwaukee River
Belvidere              9.0     4.39  06 AM Tue  -0.54
Perryville            12.0     9.02  06 AM Tue  -0.86

Pecatonica River
Shirland              12.0    15.41  07 AM Tue  -0.14 MODERATE

Rock River
Rockton               10.0    11.93  06 AM Tue   0.05 MODERATE
Latham Park           9.0    12.23  06 AM Tue    0.08 MODERATE
Rockford (Auburn Stree 6.0     5.83  07 AM Tue   0.06 ADVISORY
Byron                 13.0    13.89  07 AM Tue  -0.24 MINOR
Dixon                 16.0    15.25  06 AM Tue  -0.18 ADVISORY
