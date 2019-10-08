× Still flooding on-going, but Chicago-area rivers nearly steady or slowly falling

Tuesday Chicago-area rivers have leveled-off and most are in a falling mode. Moderate flooding continues to be reported/forecast on segments of the Rock River at Rockton, Latham Park and Byron, the Pecatonica River at Shirland, and the Fox River at Algonquin. Minor flooding at Montgomery on the Fox, Russell and Gurnee on the Des Plaines and LaSalle on the Illinois River. Several Flood Advisories for near bankfull conditions also exist.

Rivers under Flood Warnings/Advisories are depicted in green on the headlined map.

The latest Hydrologic River Stage/Flood Forecast Summary issued by the Chicago National Weather Service follows: