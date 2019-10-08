State police investigating reports of shooting on Dan Ryan Expressway that injured 2

Posted 9:05 PM, October 8, 2019, by , Updated at 09:16PM, October 8, 2019

CHICAGO — Illinois State Police are investigating reports of a shooting on northbound I-94 during Tuesday’s afternoon commute.

Four men reported to a local hospital and said they were involved in a shooting on the Dan Ryan Expressway near 87th Street around 3 p.m.

State police responded to the hospital and found two of the men suffered non-life threatening injuries from apparent gunshot wounds. The two other men were not injured.

Lanes were shut down until 7:30 p.m. while officers investigated.

State police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the shooting to contact them at 847-294-4400.

 

