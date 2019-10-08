Run River North performs new single “Wake Up”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The alt-rock group Run River North - Alex Hwang (guitars/lead vocals), Daniel Chae (guitar/vocals) and Sally Kang (keys/vocals) - collaborated with Dave Sitek (TV on the Radio), Hannah Hooper and Christian Zucconi (Grouplove), Chris Chu (POP ETC) and Nick Anderson (The Wrecks) to record the double-EP collection, Monsters Calling Home, Vol. 1 and Vol. 2 (second installment is out November 1). During the session with Anderson in particular, they realized that not only could they follow their hearts to whatever musical corner of the map they desired, but something golden was waiting for them there as a reward. This time, it came in the form of “Wake Up,” a playful, free-spirited vibe. Monsters Calling Home, Vol 1 & 2, follow sophomore album Drinking From A Salt Pond, led by lead single “Run Or Hide.”

The album landed at #6 on the Billboard Heatseekers chart and #3 on the Alternative New Artist Albums chart. Working with producer Lars Stalfors (Cold War Kids, Deap Vally, HEALTH, Matt and Kim), the band left behind its familiar folksy roots to craft an ambitious rock album. The band performed the single for NBC’s Late Night with Seth Meyers, MTV’s Wonderland and landed in the Top 30 of the Alternative Radio chart. Their self-titled debut album (2014) landed at #3 on the Billboard Heatseekers chart. Produced Phil Ek (Built To Spill, The Shins, Father John Misty), NPR wrote, “Run River North stays the course – and finds success,” and Esquire said, “Because modern folk this richly layered has a high degree of difficulty. And [Run River North] nail the landing.”

For more information, go to http://home.runrivernorth.com/