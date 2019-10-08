Mild weather turns stormy Friday ahead of temp plunge
-
Stellar fall week to turn stormy, then cold
-
Showers/several storms to sweep the area in the muggy air 11 am to 4pm—severe weather threat highest south; humid air holds into Wednesday but an early taste of autumn with temps/humidities headed lower Thursday & Friday
-
Beautiful stretch of weather ahead in the wake of Monday’s selective downpours—humidities & temps pull back offering area air conditioners and fans a break; slow warming is back later this week through the weekend—but rains on hiatus
-
Mild weather lasts the week but then a drop in temps
-
August opens in midst of eminently comfortable weather and light “NE” lake breezes; humidities to remain “under control” into Saturday—but temps to creep higher a few degrees at a time; tropical Atlantic on verge of more active pattern
-
-
Books to close Wed night on warm July 2019—warm days have outnumbered cool ones 3 to 1; comfortable weather rolls on—but temps/humidities edge higher late week & this weekend; weakening Hurricane Erick to send high seas/surf into Hawaii
-
City’s warm weather has staying power through end of month
-
Cooler, dry and mild weekend ahead
-
Mild, dry weather into Friday, then a big change
-
Temps drop after rainy Friday, warm up Sunday into next week
-
-
Cooler, drier air mass brings a taste of fall weather
-
Mostly sunny, comfortable temps ahead
-
Final meteorological summer day brings preview of the cooler fall temps ahead; “Dorian’s” explosive intensification takes it to fearsome CAT 4 status Friday; forecasts have system pounding northern Bahamas then riding up Florida’s east coast next week