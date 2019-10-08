Midday Fix: Flint Taylor’s new book The Torture Machine: Racism and Police Violence in Chicago

Posted 11:08 AM, October 8, 2019, by

Flint Taylor

http://www.peopleslawoffice.com

The Torture Machine: Racism and Police Violence in Chicago

https://www.haymarketbooks.org/books/1151-the-torture-machine

http://www.Haymarketbooks.org

Events:

October 11 – 12 noon Kent IIT Law School. Keynote Address on Federal Courts (565 W. Adams St., Marovitz Courtroom & Morris Hall, Chicago) –

This event is free and open to the public. Please register at:

https://alumni.kentlaw.iit.edu/events/event-pages/federal-district-court-bicentennial-symposium

https://www.kentlaw.iit.edu/

October 16 – 7 p.m.: Oak Park Library (834 Lake St., Oak Park)

https://oppl.org/

October 30 – Duke University, Durham N.C. (Time and location TBD)

November 2 – Greensboro NC, (time and location TBD)

December 3 – Carter Woodson Library time TBD (9525 S. Halsted St., Chicago)

https://www.chipublib.org/locations/81/

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.