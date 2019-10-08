Man’s wallet, valuables stolen from hospital as he recovered from seizure

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Chicago police are investigating an incident at Mt. Sinai Hospital in which a patient’s personal belongings were stolen.

David Waters suffered a seizure Friday while in the drive-through of a McDonald’s. He was taken to Mt Sinai by ambulance. Doctors and staff worked to save his life and he said he is thankful to be alive.

On Sunday, Waters was set to leave the hospital when he discovered his wallet and other valuables had been stolen out of the secure area in which patient items are kept.

Waters said his wallet with credit cards and $900 cash was missing along with a pocket knife and his dog tags.

Waters said someone close to the investigation told him security camera showed the alleged burglars but they were wearing masks at the time.

Other patients’ items may also have been stolen.

In a statement to WGN, Mt Sinai confirmed the theft.

There was an unfortunate security incident that took place overnight on October 6 involving personal items stored in the security office at Mount Sinai Hospital, potentially including some patients’ items. The Chicago Police Department is currently investigating the matter. They have requested that any patient or family seeking access to personal items stored with Sinai security overnight on October 5-6 contact the Chicago Police directly. They can go to the District 10 Station at 3315 W. Ogden and reference case number RD #JC461812. Sinai Security is providing transportation for patients/families needing it to get to the 10th District station. Anyone with additional questions is also being directed contact the Chicago Police Department.

Sinai Security is cooperating fully with the police to resolve this matter, and we regret any inconvenience this may cause. As this is an active and ongoing Chicago Police Department investigation, we cannot comment further and direct all additional inquiries to the police department.

To make matters worse, Waters said his car was stolen from the McDonald’s too.