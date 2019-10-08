Lunchbreak: Roasted Bass Filet with Wild Rice and Bok Choy
Charles Welch, Executive Chef/Partner Out To Lunch Hospitality, Good Fortune
Good Fortune
2528 N. California Avenue
Chicago
http://www.goodfortunechicago.com
Recipe:
Roasted bass filet, baby bok choy, wild rice, dashi (Serves 4)
Ingredients:
- 4 each 5 oz. skin on bass filets (Chef Charles prefers Meagre Bass, but any bass filet will work)
- 4 heads baby bok choy, washed and chopped
- 1 cup wild rice
- 1/2 cup carrot, small diced
- 1/2 cup shallot, small diced
- 4 quarts water
- 1 tablespoon bonito flakes
- 1 sheet kombu seaweed, about 2 oz. (4 T)
- 1 tbsp each soy sauce, rice wine vinegar, and mirin, for seasoning broth
- ½ tbsp salt
- 6 tbsp grapeseed oil
- 2 tbsp store bought chili oil
Preparation:
Wild Rice
- Add wild rice, salt, and 2 quarts water to a 4 quart sauce pot
- Simmer on low until the rice has absorbed most of the water and has become tender, about one hour, strain
- In another sauce pot, add 2 quarts of water and the kombu seaweed, simmer 45 minutes
- Remove from heat, and add bonito flake
- Once the mixture is chilled, strain
Bass
- Preheat oven to 375 degrees Fahrenheit
- Heat cast iron skillet on the stovetop
- Add neutral oil and bring to a light smoke
- Season your fish with salt and pepper and add (skin side down) to the hot oil
- Cook over medium heat for 5 minutes on the stovetop
- Flip fish over and slide entire cast iron into oven to finish cooking, about 3 minutes
- Remove fish from oven and set aside
Broth
- In saute pan, gently heat 1 tbsp grapeseed oil over medium heat
- Add diced carrots and shallots, cook until tender, about 5 minutes
- Once tender, add bok choy, season with salt and pepper (Chef Charles prefers the bok choy crunchy, but cook to your liking.)
Assembly
- Gently warm wild rice and broth in both sauce pots, and season them each with a splash of your soy, mirin, rice wine vinegar, and a pinch of salt
- Place warm rice in each bowl, top with your bok choy mixture, the fish, and finish with the hot broth drizzled with chili oil