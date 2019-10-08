Lunchbreak: Roasted Bass Filet with Wild Rice and Bok Choy

Charles Welch, Executive Chef/Partner Out To Lunch Hospitality, Good Fortune

Good Fortune

2528 N. California Avenue

Chicago

http://www.goodfortunechicago.com

Recipe:

Roasted bass filet, baby bok choy, wild rice, dashi (Serves 4)

 Ingredients:

  • 4 each 5 oz. skin on bass filets (Chef Charles prefers Meagre Bass, but any bass filet will work)
  • 4 heads baby bok choy, washed and chopped
  • 1 cup wild rice
  • 1/2 cup carrot, small diced
  • 1/2 cup shallot, small diced
  • 4 quarts water
  • 1 tablespoon bonito flakes
  • 1 sheet kombu seaweed, about 2 oz. (4 T)
  • 1 tbsp each soy sauce, rice wine vinegar, and mirin, for seasoning broth
  • ½ tbsp salt
  • 6 tbsp grapeseed oil
  • 2 tbsp store bought chili oil

Preparation:

Wild Rice

  • Add wild rice, salt, and 2 quarts water to a 4 quart sauce pot
  • Simmer on low until the rice has absorbed most of the water and has become tender, about one hour, strain
  • In another sauce pot, add 2 quarts of water and the kombu seaweed, simmer 45 minutes
  • Remove from heat, and add bonito flake
  • Once the mixture is chilled, strain

Bass

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees Fahrenheit
  • Heat cast iron skillet on the stovetop
  • Add neutral oil and bring to a light smoke
  • Season your fish with salt and pepper and add (skin side down) to the hot oil
  • Cook over medium heat for 5 minutes on the stovetop
  • Flip fish over and slide entire cast iron into oven to finish cooking, about 3 minutes
  • Remove fish from oven and set aside

Broth

  • In saute pan, gently heat 1 tbsp grapeseed oil over medium heat
  • Add diced carrots and shallots, cook until tender, about 5 minutes
  • Once tender, add bok choy, season with salt and pepper (Chef Charles prefers the bok choy crunchy, but cook to your liking.)

Assembly

  • Gently warm wild rice and broth in both sauce pots, and season them each with a splash of your soy, mirin, rice wine vinegar, and a pinch of salt
  • Place warm rice in each bowl, top with your bok choy mixture, the fish, and finish with the hot broth drizzled with chili oil
