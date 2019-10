Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Cog Hill PGA Jr. League team is heading back to the PGA Jr. League National Finals for the fourth consecutive year.

Twelve All-Star Teams of junior golfers ages 14 and under will compete in the 8th PGA Jr. League Championship  at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona, Oct. 11-14.

Dan Roan caught up with the team during one of their practice sessions at Cog Hill to golf and milkshakes.