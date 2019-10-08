Fully operation F-16 for sale at the bargain price of $8.5 million

Do you have a need to speed? You’re in luck! A 1980 F-16 A/B Fighting Falcon is for sale in Palm Beach for $8.5 million. According to The Drive, the fighter jet, originally from Jordan, first got attention after aircraft brokerage and leasing firm Jet Lease posted the aircraft for sale on their website.

The aircraft has been updated over the years with a modern nigh vision-compatible cockpit, a data-bus for guided weapons and a Joint Helmet Mounted Cueing System. The aircraft has a maximum speed is Mach 2.05 at 40,000. That in basically means it goes 1,573 miles per hour. Yes, this is the same aircraft used by the US Air Force and other NATO allies.

“You’re not going to be happy unless you’re going Mach 2 with your hair on fire.”