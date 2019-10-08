Fire at historic Masonic Temple in Aurora

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AURORA, III -- A three-alarm fire broke out last night at the historic masonic temple in Aurora. The fire inside this historic building has been burning for more than 6 hours. Aurora`s Masonic Temple has been around for 95 years, but more recently it`s been vacant, leading to lots of questions about its future. Flames ripped through the stately structure last night during the 10 o`clock hour; forcing the closure of several surrounding streets. Firefighters used ladder trucks to fight the flames coming from the roof and windows of the building, on Lincoln near Benton.

The neo-classic style was built by the masons in 1924. The fraternity built the 6- story; 50-thousand square-foot structure to have their meetings; featuring two theatre-like assembly halls, and a formal ballroom. It`s been on the national register of historic places since 1982 when it was owned by the Masonic Alliance. According to the Chicago Tribune, it`s been sitting empty since 2008; and was already deteriorating with code violations stacking up. The city of Aurora does not own the building, but city officials have been trying to decide whether to tear it down or renovate, but there was fear it might contain asbestos.

Last night`s fire also caused some area power outages. At last check, Com Ed was reporting 200 outages here in Kane County. We`re still waiting to learn what may have caused this fire.

Reporting from Aurora, Courtney Gousman, WGN News.