Family of man shot to death by Gary police wants answers

GARY, IN–The family of a man shot and killed by a Gary police officer is demanding answers.

Rashad Cunningham, 25, was sitting in a vehicle outside his house on Aug. 17.

Witnesses say he had a gun on his lap but did not reach for it before the officer fired.

Cunningham’s family is suing the officer and the city of Gary.

The suit also identifies Isiah Price as the Gary officer who fatally shot Cunningham and seeks damages against him and the city.

“At every level, the city of Gary failed,” said Cunningham family attorney, Andrew Stroth, at a news conference Tuesday outside the Gary City Hall

There is no known video of the shooting.

Gary police do not use body cameras or dashboard cameras.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Department is conducting an independent investigation into the shooting.