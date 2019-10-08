× Chicago Fire soccer team re-locating to Soldier Field

Make room, Chicago Bears.

The Chicago Fire soccer team is re-locating to Soldier Field.

The team’s move will take place in March of next year.

The Fire is leaving SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview, which has been its home since 2006. But, the team will keep using the stadium as a training facility, and headquarters for the Chicago Fire Youth development programs.

The Fire will play 17 regular season home games at Soldier Field each season.

The new agreement includes an initial term of three years, with two additional three-year terms, and two additional one-year terms.