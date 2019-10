Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show is a delightful menagerie of 75 larger-than-life puppets that bring four Eric Carle favorites from the page to the stage, including: "Brown Bear, Brown Bear, What Do You See?," "10 Little Rubber Ducks," "The Very Lonely Firefly" and the star of the show, "The Very Hungry Caterpillar."

The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show:

Chicago Children's Theatre:

100 S. Racine

Chicago, IL 60607

extended through December 1

chicagochildrenstheatre.org