Allen Robinson discusses his ‘An Evening Within Reach’ charity event on Sports Feed

CHICAGO - Since arriving with the Bears in the offseason of 2018, he's tried to make an impact both on and off the field.

So far, Allen Robinson has done both.

The receiver has become the favorite target of quarterback Mitchell Trubisky, and even when Chase Daniel is under center his production hasn't changed. That included a two-touchdown contest against the Raiders in London on Sunday.

But Robinson also has brought his "Within Reach Foundation" with him from Jacksonville to Chicago, and its making contributions to the community over the last year-and-a-half. That includes the upcoming "An Evening Within Reach" at Gibson's Steak House on Rush Street on Monday, October 28th.

Robinson was on Sports Feed on Tuesday night to discuss that event with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman. He also took some time to talk about the current Bears' season and his impressions of what has gone on so far in 2019.

You can watch Allen's discussion in the videos above or below. To learn more about "An Evening Within Reach," click here.