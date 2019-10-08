× After a chilly start Chicago-area temperature to rebound quickly

Temperatures dropped into the upper 30s and lower 40s across much of the Chicago area early this Tuesday morning, but they are expected to rebound quickly, eventually warming into the upper 60s and lower 70s this afternoon.

Coolest airport readings occurred in the far western sections with Freeport recording a low of 38-degrees and 39-degrees at Rochelle and Aurora/Sugar Grover. Closer-in lows were mostly in the middle 40s. O’Hare dropped to 46-degrees and Midway recorded a low of 48-degrees.

Right along the Lake Michigan shoreline and a short distance inland, a lake breeze will likely develop that will hold afternoon highs there in the mid to upper 60s.

Following are low temps at area airport locations

Location/low temperature

Freeport…38

Aurora/Sugar Grove…39

Rochelle…39

Rensselaer, IN…41

Rockford…42

Joliet…42

Kankakee…42

Pontiac…42

Peru/Ottawa…42

Sterling/Rock Falls….42

Lansing…43

DuPage/West Chicago…43

Waukegan….43

Morris/Washburn…44

Palwaukee/Wheeling…45

Gary IN ….45

Valparaiso….45

DeKalb….45

Romeoville/Lewis U. ….45

Schaumburg…45

O’Hare….46

Midway….48