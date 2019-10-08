× 2 teen girls from Chicago killed in Hammond crash

HAMMOND, In. —Two teenage girls were killed in a crash in Northwest Indiana.

The accident involving a car and a semi-tractor trailer happened around 10 p.m. Monday near 108th and Indianapolis Boulevard in Hammond.

Emely Perez, 17, and Mia Rodriguez, 18, both from Chicago, were passengers in the car and pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the car is hospitalized.

The semi-truck driver was transported to the hospital and suffered minor injuries.