The Dead Licks Deliver an Electric Performance

The Dead Licks stopped by the Morning News stage to deliver an electric performance.

The Dead Licks formed at the University of Dayton, where they bonded over a shared love of bands like Radiohead, The Strokes and Pearl Jam. Comprised of close college buds Jack Grbac (guitar), Tom Inzinga (guitar, vocals), Jimmy Gallagher (drums) and Johnny McNamara (bass, keys), The Dead Licks owe their existence to a happenstance Internet exchange—Grbac’s unsuspecting email to their college recording studio and a reply from Inzinga. After recruiting Jim and Johnny Mac to complete the band, The Dead Licks played their first show in 2016 and quickly became a staple in Dayton’s live music scene.

The now Chicago-based rock quartet released their self-titled debut EP in 2016 and dropped their debut full-length album, Stay Away from the Aliens, in 2018. In 2019, the band has released two singles, What Happened and New Era, proving the band’s continuous improvement in their songwriting abilities. With rollicking guitars and warm, hearty vocals, the band captures the kind of infectious, unspoken electricity and unrelenting joy that can only come from a group of close friends.

Currently writing and recording new music at Treehouse Records, The Dead Licks are set to release more music throughout the remainder of 2019 and have their eyes set on their sophomore album in 2020.