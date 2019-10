× Police looking for missing 13-year-old girl last seen with man in the Loop

CHICAGO – Area central detectives are asking for help to locate a missing 13-year-old girl last seen in the Loop.

Serena Ochoa was last seen on Sept. 16 in the 330 block of S. Michigan Ave., police said.

She was reportedly last seen with a 32-year-old man named Roy Jenkins.

Ochoa is 5’3”, 110 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

If located, please call police at 312-747-8380.