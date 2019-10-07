Michael Cerami discusses a few Cubs’ offseason questions on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - It's early October, and there are a lot of questions about the Cubs' future. There's even more know than there was a year ago.

In 2019, Theo Epstein has to replace a manager and decide where the next course of this current run for the team is about to go. While roster decisions will be coming, the first priority will be to find a new clubhouse leader after the team decided not to bring Joe Maddon back for 2020.

Michael Cerami of Bleacher Nation was on Sports Feed on Monday night to discuss the options for the team with Josh Frydman along with other topics on the team.

You can watch his full discussion on the Cubs in the video above or below.