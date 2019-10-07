LIVE TOWER CAM: Smoke appears near Lake Shore Drive bridge

Lunchbreak: Beef Rouladen

Posted 12:09 PM, October 7, 2019, by

Hofbrauhaus Chicago’s Food and Beverage Director Kat Hummel

Oktoberfest at Hofbrauhaus Chicago (through 10/31/19)

5500 Park Place

Rosemont, IL 60018

847-671-2739

http://www.hbchicago.com

Recipe:

Rouladen

 Ingredients:

  • 2 ½ Pounds lean high-quality beef round steak, cut into 8 equal rectangular sections and pounded flat
  • 8 tablespoons yellow mustard
  • Salt & Pepper to taste
  • 4 Slices of Bacon, roughly chopped
  • 1/2 Cup White Onion, chopped
  • 1/4 Cup Dill Pickle, finely chopped
  • ¼ Cup Oil, for frying
  • 3 ½ Cups Beef Broth
  • 1 Bay Leaf
  • 1/4 Cup Flour
  • 2 Tablespoons Water
  • ¼ Cup Fresh Parsley, For Serving
  • Twine

Directions:

  • Season beef with salt and pepper.
  • Thinly spread mustard on top of each slice.
  • Divide bacon, pickle, and onion slices on one end of each slice.
  • Roll up slices, tucking the ends in and securing with twine.
  • Heat oil in skillet. Brown Rouladen well on all sides. Do not crowd Rouladen in the skillet, or they will not brown nicely.
  • Once all Rouladen are browned, add 3 1/2 cups of beef broth and bay leaf, gently stirring up browned bits.
  • Return all Rouladen to skillet, bring to simmer and cover.
  • Simmer for about 1½ hours.
  • Remove roulade and set aside to rest.
  • To thicken gravy, remove bay leaf then combine flour and water to form slurry. Then stir gently into cooking liquid until slightly thickened, forming a gravy.
  • Season gravy to taste with salt and freshly ground pepper.
  • Remove twine to serve. Top with homemade beef broth gravy and garnish with fresh parsley.
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.