Lunchbreak: Beef Rouladen
Hofbrauhaus Chicago’s Food and Beverage Director Kat Hummel
Oktoberfest at Hofbrauhaus Chicago (through 10/31/19)
5500 Park Place
Rosemont, IL 60018
847-671-2739
Recipe:
Rouladen
Ingredients:
- 2 ½ Pounds lean high-quality beef round steak, cut into 8 equal rectangular sections and pounded flat
- 8 tablespoons yellow mustard
- Salt & Pepper to taste
- 4 Slices of Bacon, roughly chopped
- 1/2 Cup White Onion, chopped
- 1/4 Cup Dill Pickle, finely chopped
- ¼ Cup Oil, for frying
- 3 ½ Cups Beef Broth
- 1 Bay Leaf
- 1/4 Cup Flour
- 2 Tablespoons Water
- ¼ Cup Fresh Parsley, For Serving
- Twine
Directions:
- Season beef with salt and pepper.
- Thinly spread mustard on top of each slice.
- Divide bacon, pickle, and onion slices on one end of each slice.
- Roll up slices, tucking the ends in and securing with twine.
- Heat oil in skillet. Brown Rouladen well on all sides. Do not crowd Rouladen in the skillet, or they will not brown nicely.
- Once all Rouladen are browned, add 3 1/2 cups of beef broth and bay leaf, gently stirring up browned bits.
- Return all Rouladen to skillet, bring to simmer and cover.
- Simmer for about 1½ hours.
- Remove roulade and set aside to rest.
- To thicken gravy, remove bay leaf then combine flour and water to form slurry. Then stir gently into cooking liquid until slightly thickened, forming a gravy.
- Season gravy to taste with salt and freshly ground pepper.
- Remove twine to serve. Top with homemade beef broth gravy and garnish with fresh parsley.