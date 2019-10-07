Lightfoot gives update on contract talks with Chicago Teachers Union

CHICAGO — Mayor Lori Lightfoot will give an update on contract talks with the Chicago Teachers Union Monday morning.

Several key issues remain, among them, shortening the elementary school day.

CTU wants to shorten the elementary school day, by adding 30 minutes of paid prep time at the start of the day.

The district won a longer school day in prior negotiations.

CTU has set a strike date for Oct. 17.

Lightfoot has a news conference scheduled for 9 a.m. Monday. WGN-TV will live stream it on wgntv.com.