Krispy Kreme unveils 'Monster Batch' doughnuts — and how to get one free on Halloween

CHICAGO – Krispy Kreme’s new “Monster Batch” doughnuts have their eye on sweetening this year’s spooky season, and you have a chance to get one for free on Halloween at participating Chicagoland locations.

The doughnuts will be at Krispy Kreme’s Homewood, Evergreen Park and Hillside locations through the end of October. Wear your costume to Krispy Kreme on Halloween and you can get any doughnut of your choice for free.

The new doughnuts include: