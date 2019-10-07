Kalyn Kahler talks Bears about the Bears so far in 2019 on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - It wasn't the trip to London that many expected and in some ways, not the start to the season that some expected for the Bears.

The defense, outside of a sub-par effort against the Raiders, has been strong under new coordinator Chuck Pagano, which many were skeptical would happen. Meanwhile, the offense has found very little rhythm all season long and has struggled with either Mitchell Trubisky or Chase Daniel under center.

At 3-2 and heading to the bye week with a lot to think about before playing their last 11 games of the season.

Kalyn Kahler of Sports Illustrated joined Josh Frydman to talk about the loss to the Raiders in London along with the season so far on Monday's Sports Feed.