Hundreds flock to the Loop Monday night for climate change protest

Posted 8:11 PM, October 7, 2019, by

CHICAGO – Hundreds of protesters flocked to the Loop Monday night over the future of the planet.

They are calling for action from political leaders on a national and local level.

Two groups, a younger one and an older group,  merged near the Thompson Center with a couple of ideas on how to curb climate change.

They want Mayor Lightfoot to declare a climate emergency in the city.

Additionally, they want the Illinois General Assembly and Gov. Pritzker to pass a Clean Energy Jobs Act.

The groups marched from Trump Tower to Daley Plaza, where they staged a "die-in" in the street.

The organization that put together the protest is called Extinction Rebellion, located in Chicago.

It's a historic coalition of over 30 partner organizations that showed up to fight for the same reason; to pressure governments to avert catastrophic climate change.

