Helicopter wheel crashes through roof of suburban Chicago home, woman says

LYNWOOD, Ill. — A suburban Chicago woman that lives near a municipal airport said she found what is believed to be a helicopter wheel lodged in the ceiling of her home’s bathroom.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports that Linda Dian of Lynwood said she found the wheel poking through the ceiling on Saturday evening and plaster was everywhere. Her family lives blocks from the Lansing Municipal Airport in Illinois.

“I’ve always had a fear for a plane hitting the house,” homeowner Linda Dian said after a helicopter wheel fell through the ceiling of her home Saturday in Lynwood. https://t.co/zqLmfgP7zy — Chicago Sun-Times (@Suntimes) October 6, 2019

Federal Aviation Administration officials said it appears to be a dolly wheel assembly from a helicopter. The agency was investigating when and from which aircraft the part fell.

An airport spokesman didn’t return a request for comment Sunday.

Dian said Lynwood Fire Department firefighters pushed the wheel out the roof and took it away.