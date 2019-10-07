Haunting photos discovered in Chicago attic, painstakingly pieced together

Salvaging old homes is a competitive business. There’s money to be made in old doors, stained glass and brass fixtures.

In the case of Chicago’s Jimmy Nuter, at a particular house recently he lost out on those valuable architectural artifacts as others beat him to the punch.

But what he discovered was what others missed, a treasure of broken glass, that led to something just as rewarding.

Photographs.

Photographs from another age, taken by a famous artist.

In this piece from Backstory, Larry Potash learns how, like a detective, Nuter pieced together the evidence and discovered the backstory of the famous people who lived in the house a century ago. If you’re a fan of the saga of nanny/street photographer Vivian Maier, this story is right up your alley.

