× Going into the new workweek, northern Illinois/Chicago area rivers continue mostly unchanged

Moderate flooding continues to be reported/forecast on segments of the Rock River at Rockton, Latham Park and Byron, and the Fox River at Algonquin with Major Flooding now reported/forecast at Shirland on the Pecatonica River. Minor flooding also continues at Montgomery on the Fox, Russell and Gurnee on the Des Plaines and LaSalle on the Illinois River. Several Flood Advisories for near bankfull conditions also exist.

Rivers under Flood Warnings/Advisories are depicted in green on the headlined map.

The latest Hydrologic River Stage/Flood Forecast Summary issued by the Chicago National Weather Service follows: