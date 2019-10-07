Garrard McClendon Shares the Importance of Forgiveness

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Garrard McClendon shares his experience experience with forgiveness.

News of the 10-year sentencing of former Dallas police officer Amber Guyger, for the murder of Botham Jean, continues to make national headlines. The sentencing of Guyger was met with surprise and controversy when the victim's brother hugged Guyger to express his forgiveness.

Garrard McClendon joined the Morning news team to speak on the significance of the brother's act and shared why he chose to forgave his parents killers.

McClendon's documentary "Forgiving Cain" highlights his family's journey to forgiveness, following the slaying of his parents in 2009.