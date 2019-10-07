Chris Franjola Plays True or False

Posted 9:30 AM, October 7, 2019, by

Comedian and Actor Chris Franjola joins us in WGN studios to play True or False with producer Jeff Hoover. Chris reminisces on some fond memories and shares some funny stories of his past jobs and interests. For more information on Chris and his upcoming performances you can check him out here!

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.