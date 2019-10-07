Burglars carry off ATM machine from Wicker Park tobacco shop

Posted 12:43 PM, October 7, 2019, by , Updated at 12:58PM, October 7, 2019

CHICAGO — Police are looking for three men suspected in an ATM theft in the Wicker Park neighborhood.

When police responded around 2:40 a.m. Monday to an alarm at the Smoke Times tobacco shop, 1850 West Division Street, they found the front door smashed in and broken.

Inside the shop, the thieves hadn’t just stolen money from the ATM — they took the whole machine.

The entire heist is captured on surveillance video.

The shop owner said in addition to the ATM, the thieves also got away with $800 to $1,000 worth of merchandise.

This is the third time the shop has been burglarized.

The owner said he’s frustrated because even though he has security cameras, the burglars always wear masks.

