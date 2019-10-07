× Bulls open their preseason Monday night against the Bucks

CHICAGO – There are a few pieces to which fans can get excited about, but can Jim Boylen put it together in a winning or at least competitive puzzle for the Bulls over the next six months?

It’s a question many have about the Bulls as they approach the third season of their current rebuild, adding in a few veteran pieces along with two rookie draft picks to a central core of players. Coming off a 22-win season, John Paxson set a bold goal of making the playoffs, and that road begins tonight.

For the first time, the 2019-2020 Bulls take the floor as a group for their preseason opener against the Bucks at the United Center. It’s the first of five preseason games for the team before their October 23rd opener against the Hornets in Charlotte.

It’s a chance for Boylen to feel out where his team is as training camp continues and the season opener approaches. There are positions set in his lineup with Zach LaVine, Lauri Markkanen, Otto Porter Jr, and Wendell Carter Jr., though a few injuries in training camp have him on the sideline for Monday night’s game.

The point guard position figures to be up for grabs, with Kris Dunn taking the reigns for the first preseason game, but expect him to share heavy time with free agent acquisition Tomas Satoransky, first round pick Coby White, and even Ryan Arcidiacono as well.

That will be a closely watched competition through the preseason and most likely into the regular season as well, as Boylen determines how the pieces will fit into this 2019-2020 team.