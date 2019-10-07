American Medical Association, local retailers crack down on vaping

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO – Local retailers are joining the American Medical Association and new legislation in the fight against teen vaping.

Illinois congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi has just introduced new legislation aimed at capping the amount of nicotine in e-cigarettes.

It’s designed to keep teens from getting hooked as medical experts have declared vaping an epidemic.

On Monday, Walgreens and Kroger, who owns Mariano’s, announced they are beginning to pull e-cigarettes off their shelves.

Walgreens issued the following statement:

“We have made the decision to stop selling e-cigarette products at our stores nationwide as the CDC, FDA and other health officials continue to examine the issue. This decision is also reflective of developing regulations in a growing number of states and municipalities.”

The American Medical Association (AMA) also released a letter sent to the CEOs of five of the nation’s leading e-commerce sites urging them to help keep illicit vaping products off their platforms.

The vaping industry has come under scrutiny after hundreds of people have fallen ill and at least eight have died after using vaping devices.

Walmart announced last month that it would stop selling e-cigarettes at its stores nationwide.

President Trump and HHS secretary Alex Azar want to ban flavored electronic cigarettes. Tobacco flavored versions would remain on the market.

“I give credit where credit is due to President trump, Secretary Azar for proposing these regulations,” U.S. rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi said. “Now, we need to see the regulations come into existence.”