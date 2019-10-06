Sunday Brunch: Mother’s Little Helper Hangover Bowl

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

In this week’s edition of Sunday Brunch, Paul Katz from Old Town Pour House stopped by to discuss his new Rock n’ Roll brunch.

If you've ever had a rough morning following a night out, you may enjoy what he calls “Mother’s Little Helper: Hangover Bowl.”

It’s a dish filled with smoked cheddar grits, braised pork belly, breakfast sausage links, fried eggs and smoked tomato charred scallion relish.

Mothers Little Helper Hangover Bowl

Ingredients (feeds four):

Slab Bacon unsliced - 1.5 lb

Yellow Onion, rough chop - half an onion

Carrot, peeled, rough chop - 1 carrot

Celery, rough chop - ¼ of a celery stalk

Garlic, whole - 2 cloves garlic

Black Peppercorns, whole -1/4 T.

Fresh thyme - 5 sprigs

Olive oil - 1/3 cup

Heavy Cream - 2 cup

Chicken stock -1.5 cup

Grits, white corn -1 cup

Butter, whole unsalted - ¼ Lb.

Roma tomatoes - 1.5 lbs.

Green onions - 6 stalks

Smoked cheddar cheese, shredded -1 cup

Heavy cream -1 cup

Braised Slab Bacon (5 oz, sliced into 5 pieces) - 4 each

Pork Sausage links - 8 each

Fried Eggs - 8 each

Cooking Steps:

1. Preheat oven to 300 degrees. In large sauté pan on high heat, heat oil and sauté carrots, onion, and celery together for 5 minutes. Add garlic, peppercorns, and thyme and sauté additional 2 minutes. Place bacon and sautéed mirepoix in a deep roasting pan, cover with plastic wrap and again with foil. Put in oven for 1.5 hours until tender but still holds its shape when sliced.

2. Remove from oven and allow bacon to cook in braising liquid for 20 minutes. Remove and cool completely on sheet pan fitting with a rack.

3. Prepare the grits: In a heavy bottom pot, bring heavy cream and chicken stock to a strong simmer, careful not to scorch. Slowly whisk in cornmeal, bring to boil whisking constantly until fully cooked. Whisk in butter incorporate fully, mix well, season to taste.

4. Smoke the tomatoes: Preheat smoker to 235, (you can also use oven dried tomatoes by doing this in an oven; cook at the same temp and follow same directions) halve the tomatoes and scoop out seeds. Place tomatoes cut side down on rack, place rack in smoker and smoke for 15 minutes. Remove from smoker and cool. Peel skin of tomatoes cut into ¼ inch dice.

5. Preheat broiler. To make the relish, add green onions to mixing bowl and toss with 1 tablespoon of olive oil, and ½ tsp salt and black pepper. Mix well. Place under hot chat broiler until charred, remove from grill and let cool. Once cool slice green onions ¼ inch-thick, place back in mixing bowl. Add smoked tomatoes, mix well and season with more salt and pepper. Set aside.

6. Assemble the bowl: add grits, braised pork belly, and smoked tomato and green onion relish, and top with cheese, pork sausage links, fried egg, and micro greens.